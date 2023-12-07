Advertisement

Ex-KCB boss arrested in US for trying to kill wife

Thursday December 07 2023
Crime

Leonard Thuo Mwithiga while appearing in a US court after being accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a family member on November 5, 2023. PHOTO | AFP

Summary


By NATION AFRICA

Leonard Thuo Mwithiga, 52, had a high-flying career at Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) where he worked as the Group Shared Services Director. A calm corporate fixer and a man of few words, employees and close friends who know him told the Nation on Wednesday evening.

But beneath the latter, he had a killer mind when he desperately flew out of Kenya less than three months ago to the US looking for a hitman to kill the wife whom they had fallen out, only for the killer to leak his motive to the police.

Read more  here

