Uganda arrests 16 suspects linked to terror group

By DAILY MONITOR More by this Author

Sixteen suspects allegedly linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) have been arrested in Mityana District in Central Uganda, police have confirmed.

The ADF are a rebel group that was originally based in Uganda but has expanded to eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In the past few months, the group, branded a terrorist group, has been linked to several attacks in eastern DRC and in Uganda, pushing Kampala and Kinshasa to form a joint operation to flash out the rebels.

The suspects, who were found hiding at the residence of one of those arrested, were tracked by a joint Counter Terrorism Security Task Force.

Their arrest followed a tip-off that one of the suspect’s was using his home as a hub for coordinating ADF activities.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, police spokesman Fred Enanga said officers recovered military attire, boots, electronic gadgets and two mobile phones from the suspect’s house.

The suspects were transferred to Police Special Investigations Department in Kireka.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, police last week arrested a suspect linked to the Luweero ADF terror cell, police said. The suspect was arrested in Kampala as he fled Luweero.

Last week, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces also discovered a suspected ADF training facility in Kikubajinja zone in Luweero Town Council, about 10 kilometres off the Kampala-Gulu highway.

The Ministry of Defence spokesperson, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, confirmed the arrest of three suspects who are alleged to have been involved in subversive activities.

Mr Enanga said preliminary investigations show that one of the suspects came to Kampala in January in search of employment and was lured into the group.

“We have evidence that there are cells which recruit members into the rebel ranks…we are monitoring them,” he said.