Uganda to withdraw troops from eastern DR Congo in 2 weeks: Muhoozi

Uganda will pull troops from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo in two weeks, the military said on Tuesday.

Uganda and DRC launched a joint operation against insurgents late last year and have been working together to eliminate the armed group.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's government sent hundreds of soldiers into east Congo in December to join the Congolese military in an assault on the bases of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

“Operation Shujaa will officially cease in about 2 weeks according to our original agreement,” tweeted Uganda's land forces commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba, using the code name Shujaa which is Swahili for “hero”.

“It was supposed to last for 6 months. Unless I get further instructions from our Commander-in-Chief or CDF (chief of defence forces), I will withdraw all our troops from DRC in 2 weeks,” he added.

There was no reason given for the planned Ugandan withdrawal or update on the status of the operation against the ADF.

Uganda’s deployment of at least 1,700 soldiers constituted the largest foreign intervention in Congo in over a decade, apart from a United Nations peacekeeping operation.

The ADF began as an uprising in Uganda but has been based in Congo since the late 1990s. It pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) in mid-2019 and is accused of killing hundreds of villagers in frequent raids over the past two years.

Uganda blamed the group for the November 16 triple suicide bombing in its capital Kampala, in which seven people were killed including the bombers.