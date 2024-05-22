Two dead in Kenya's Coast region in Cyclone Ialy aftermath

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

A cyclone wreaked havoc in Kenya's coastal region on Tuesday evening, claiming two lives and injuring six others.

Cyclone Ialy, which intensified from an initial tropical storm, brought strong winds, rain and high waves to the Indian Ocean.

Police in Kilifi County confirmed the death of a four-year-old schoolgirl after strong winds tore off the roof of a school classroom, while a godown worker died after a wall collapsed.

According to a police report seen by the Nation, strong winds blew off the godown wall of Salima Gasses Kenya Limited, where gas cylinders are stored.

Read: Somalia issues tropical storm warning

Two employees were injured by falling stones but unfortunately one died while receiving treatment at Rabai Sub-County Hospital in Kilifi County.

Advertisement

The other injured worker was later transferred to Mombasa Hospital for further treatment.

Another tragic incident was reported from Gogoraruhe village in Mbalamweni sub-location, Kayafungo location, Kilifi County.

The cyclone destroyed the roof of Gogoraruhe Mosque ECDE School, injuring five pupils.

The injured children were rushed to Mariakani Sub- County Hospital for treatment, where the four-year-old girl tragically succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

The other four pupils sustained head and limb injuries, and are still receiving treatment.

Kilifi North Deputy County Commissioner Samuel Mutisya confirmed that several schools in the county have been affected by the strong winds.

"The wind has blown off the roofs of several schools and we are appealing to teachers not to allow pupils to learn in dilapidated classrooms with loose roofs," he said.

The strong winds in the Coast region have also left residents stranded and facing disruptions to essential services such as electricity and water supply.

Coast Water Works Development Agency (CWDA) has informed the public of an interruption in water supply affecting Kilifi and Mombasa counties, following power cuts caused by destruction of power cables by falling trees.

In the statement, the agency said the Baricho Water Works had been experiencing erratic power supply since Tuesday evening, leading to the disruption of water supply.

By Wednesday afternoon, several parts of Mombasa and Kilifi were still without power.

The Kenya Meteorological Department said that the initial tropical storm Ialy had intensified into a tropical cyclone and was positioned close to the country's coast in an unprecedented way. The cyclone was however expected to dissipate by Wednesday.