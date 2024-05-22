Somalia warns of impending Tropical Cyclone Ialy

By XINHUA More by this Author

Somalia's disaster agency on Tuesday issued a warning about the impending Tropical Cyclone Ialy, which is expected to make landfall in the southwestern and southern regions as well as the capital of Mogadishu.

"The people living near the coastal areas are advised to be on high alert and exercise extreme caution," the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SDMA) said in its advisory which was issued in Mogadishu.

Heavy rains and flash floods have caused damage and displacement across Somalia since the beginning of this year.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha), as of May 14, an estimated 225,760 people have been affected by the heavy rains and flooding of the Gu season (April to June), including nearly 38,730 people who have been displaced or relocated.

The heavy rains and flooding have also resulted in the loss of livelihoods, including livestock and cropland, and the destruction of small businesses.

The damage to water sources as well as water, sanitation and hygiene facilities is exacerbating a cholera outbreak that has recorded at least 10,640 cases, including 120 deaths, across seven states, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).