South Sudan delays polls to 2026, extends transitional government

South Sudan's parties to the 2018 peace agreement have extended the transitional period by another two years, delaying the country’s first anticipated democratic elections that had been scheduled for this December.

In a meeting held this evening at the Presidential Palace, the five vice presidents, along with cabinet members and advisors, agreed to extend the transition period, pushing the elections to 2026.

According to the revitalised peace deal of 2018, the government reshuffle was scheduled for September 22 of this year, with elections originally planned to begin in mid-December.

But speaking to reporters, Presidential Adviser on National Security, Tut Gatluak, described the extension as an opportunity to implement the remaining key protocols in the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), as the formal name of the agreement is known, including the permanent constitution process, census, and political party registration.

“The extension is in response to the recommendations from both electoral institutions and the security sector. Citing pending critical tasks necessary for the successful conduct of elections, necessitating the delay, there is a need for additional time to complete essential tasks before the polls,” said Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomuro.

Lomuro reassured the public that the government will remain functional throughout the extended period.

“The government will not be dissolved and will continue to function as usual while the institutions work to finalise their provisions. The Presidency also emphasises that the remaining months of the current transitional period will be utilised to mobilise funds, aimed at the effective implementation of the revitalised peace agreement,” Lomuro added.

He further emphasised that the extension is crucial for achieving long-term peace and stability in the country.

The public reaction to the extension has been mixed, with many South Sudanese expressing skepticism, describing the move as politically motivated and aimed at maintaining power.

“The shareholders have said we wait for another two years. This country has its owners,” said Makoi Majak. Daniel Danis added, “I can also bet that in two years, we shall witness another extension unless something drastic happens... Power is sweet even for change agitators.”

Jackson Ochaya appealed to the ruling party to refund the money spent on previous political campaigns and reinvest it in the healthcare sector—a sentiment echoed by another prominent X (formerly Twitter) influencer: “So what will happen to the presidential endorsements, T-shirts, and capes branded with December Elections?” asked Zack Mayul.

Another Facebook user vented his frustration: “If you don’t get out of this country, you will grow old without achieving anything. Extension after extension,” wrote Kuot Kilo Base.

In August 2022, the same peace parties signed a two-year extension of the transitional government, a move that foreign partners warned lacked legitimacy. Today’s extension marks the second since the peace deal was signed.

International observers have voiced growing frustration with South Sudan’s political leadership, as the long-standing feud between President Salva Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar continues to derail progress toward general elections.

According to Radio Tamazuj, the Troika group of nations—Norway, the United States, and Britain—has made it clear that they will only support a further extension of the transitional period if it includes the Tumaini Initiative.

“The government is under pressure from the Troika because of another extension. US Ambassador Michael Adler informed the leadership two days ago that they can support another extension if it includes Tumaini. The Troika wants the Tumaini Initiative to serve as an avenue for another extension, but the government did not accept this idea,” said the source.

“Our argument as the transitional government is that the holdout opposition groups are not part of the Revitalised Government and the 2018 peace agreement. So, they cannot decide on any changes to the 2018 peace deal or further extension,” he concluded.