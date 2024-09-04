You’re not ready, lobbies tell Juba on polls

By FRED OLOUCH More by this Author

South Sudanese and Kenyan civil society groups want Juba's planned December 2024 elections delayed until all measures are in place to allow credible polling.

Representatives of 22 organisations met in Nairobi on September 2 to discuss the South Sudan situation and concluded that the December elections were not feasible due to inadequate preparations.

The groups said they are banking on the Tumaini Initiative — talks launched in May between the Juba government and the hold-out groups – to form a strong foundation for the enactment of a permanent constitution and pave the way for elections.

“We joined the Tumainini Initiative with a lot of expectations and we are happy that the majority of our proposals have been incorporated in the various protocols,” said Rajab Muhandis of People’s Coalition Civil Action, who spoke on behalf of the South Sudan civil society.

“We hold the view that there is no preparation to hold elections. We believe that the Tumaini Initiative will facilitate credible election for the stability and transition to a democratic dispensation,” said Patrick Godi, a youth representative.

The elections in South Sudan have been a matter of probability, due to the financial and legal requirements, and reform of institutions to lay the groundwork for proper polls.

But still, there has been no official cancellation.

South Sudan’s government, a coalition of various factions that fought until September 2018, has been extended twice before. Observers say it may need another extension of at least 18 months.

Since the signing of the 2018 peace agreement officially known as the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ACRSS), members of the South Sudan civil society have been feeling left out as politicians make decisions on the implementation process.

The holdout groups are so-called because they didn’t sign on the 2018 peace deal. They include various armed factions that broke away from the signatories of the deal.

Cyprian Nyamwamu of the Future of Kenya Foundation, who spoke on behalf of the Kenyan civil society, said that elections in South Sudan should not be the source of another conflict.

“South Sudan is not dying in December. Let them prepare well by conducting census, voter registration and enacting a new constitution. Elections, for a country holding them for the first time, can jeopardise peace if it goes wrong and results are disputed,” Mr Nyamwamu said.







