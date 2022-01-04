Rwanda reduces waiting time for booster shots as Covid infections soar

For the last seven days until January 4, the infection rate stood at 6 percent, an increase from less than 1 percent a month ago.

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

Rwanda has resumed its countrywide Covid-19 vaccination campaign, including encouraging citizens to get booster shots, amid a spike of infections.

The spike in Covid-19 infections has also propelled Rwanda to cut down the waiting time required to get the booster shot from six months to three months after receiving the second dose.

In addition, the vaccination campaign will see more vaccination stations established, including mobile sites in public places such as bus stations.

Health officials say these efforts could help tame the new and rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

On December 29, Rwanda saw the highest number of infections ever recorded since the pandemic started in March 2020, with 2,083 positive cases recorded from the 22,797 tests conducted.

For the last seven days until January 4, the infection rate stood at 6 percent, an increase from less than 1 percent a month ago.

Advertisement

“It has been scientifically proven that people who had their booster are less likely to fall severely sick from the Omicron variant. Most of the patients are asymptomatic but some experience severe symptoms even with the vaccine. The booster shot gives them better chances against the variant,” said Dr Tharcisse Mpunga, Minister of State in Charge of Primary Healthcare.

Kigali has recorded more than half of all infections in Rwanda. Complacency to adhere to the guidelines and the fast-spreading Omicron are said to be the reasons behind the spike in infections.

The number of infections has been increasing in hand with the number of vaccinated people.

Due to vaccine mandates and campaigns, over 5.5 million Rwandans out of the 9.1 million target population, are so far fully vaccinated. Another 201,000 have receive the booster shot and more people are now taking their second doses.

The booster shot is given to anyone above the age of 12 who has had their first two doses. They are given half the quantity of the usual dose of the Moderna vaccine. All doses are available at 48 spots in Kigali and some public areas in the capital, as well as in all health facilities in the country.

Despite the rising number of infections, fatalities and severe cases have not risen as fast.

In the last seven days, 8,591 people have tested positive, 79 were admitted into hospitals, and eight died. Three patients are currently in critical condition. Minister Mpunga Tharcisse attributes this to the vaccine that gave people strong immunity against the virus.

Rwanda has also facilitated the public to access Covid-19 information such as vaccine certificates and test results that can be accessed on mobile phones through Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes. The price for PCR test has been reduced as well, from Rwf47,000 ($46) to Rwf37,000 ($36). The rapid test costs Rwf5,000 ($5).

Since December 20, the public adheres to a 10pm-4am curfew.

All entertainment activities are prohibited, and social gatherings are limited to a small number of people. The Cabinet meeting to review the current guidelines is expected to gather in one week, according to the latest communique of the meeting.