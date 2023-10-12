Raila meets British envoy ahead of King Charles Kenya visit

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

Kenya's opposition and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday held talks with the newly appointed British High Commissioner Neil Wigan ahead of the visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the country later in October.

The royal family will visit Kenya from October 31 to November 3, 2023, the UK government announced on Wednesday.

The visit is at the invitation of President William Ruto and comes as Kenya prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence.

Odinga said his meeting with the British envoy "reflected on the long historical ties between Kenya and the UK".

"We also touched on devolution, the ongoing bipartisan talks and agreed to renew and strengthen our ties for democracy, stability, trade and investment," Odinga said.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader noted that Wigan commended Kenyans for their perseverance in the difficult struggle for democracy and a new constitution.

The envoy described his meeting with Odinga as "insightful".

"An insightful first meeting with Raila Odinga today on democracy and politics in Kenya and the historical relationship. I look forward to many more meetings," Wigan said.

He said the King and Queen's visit to Kenya will be their first to a Commonwealth country.

"We are delighted with the news that His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be visiting Kenya from October 31 to November 3, 2023 - Their Majesties' first visit to a Commonwealth nation."

“I am delighted to welcome their Majesties to Kenya later this month, celebrating the UK Kenya partnership,” the envoy said.

The British government said the King and Queen will visit Nairobi, Mombasa and the surrounding areas.