President Samia travels to US, set to launch 'Royal Tour' documentary

By APOLINARI TAIRO More by this Author

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is in Washington for a working tour that will see her launch the Royal Tour documentary in New York on April 18.

The President left Tanzania on Wednesday and was seen off by the Vice President Phillip Mpango at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).

Details about her schedule while in the US, other than attending the documentary launch, were not readily available.

The Royal Tour documentary was shot in Tanzania and will be used to market the country’s tourist attractions to a global audience, with the hope of reviving the tourism industry that was greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the initial launch in New York on April 18, the film will also be launched in Los Angeles on April 21, Dar es Salaam on April 28, and later in Zanzibar.

President Samia was involved in the recording of the documentary last year, as she travelled to various tourist attraction sites with the American-based film crew.

Advertisement

“What I am doing is to promote our country Tanzania internationally. We are going to film attraction sites. Potential investors will get to see how Tanzania is really like, areas of investments, and different attraction sites,” Samia said at the time while visiting the northern Tanzania wildlife parks with the filming crew from the United States.

The Tanzanian President and the film crew toured Mount Kilimanjaro, the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) and Serengeti National Park for the film.

Ngorongoro and Serengeti are Tanzania’s leading wildlife parks that attract thousands of regional and international tourists every year.

These two premier tourist parks are counted among the most visited sites in East Africa, mostly by wildlife safari tourists.