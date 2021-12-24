Advertisement

Plane crash kills 5 in Congolese province

Friday December 24 2021
Plane crash

The plane crash occurred in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC), South Kivu province. FILE PHOTO | COURTESY

Summary

By PATRICK ILUNGA

Five people were killed Thursday after a small plane crashed in South-Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). 

This is according to local administrators who indicated that the incident occurred in the morning. 

Transport Minister Chérubin Okende confirmed the crash, saying the plane belonging to Malu Aviation was coming from Goma in North-Kivu and headed to Shabunda in South-Kivu.

It crashed in a local forest near the village of Kalehe.

"The crash left five people dead, including Major Jean Marion. I convey the condolences of President Félix Tshisekedi to the families", said Mr Okende.

The administrator of Shabunda territory, Kashombania Bin Saleh, said the victims included three crew members, among them a Belgian pilot.

"All were killed," he said.

The plane had a "cargo of fuel because the territory of Shabunda is totally landlocked," said Hilaire Kikobya, a parliamentarian during a plenary session broadcast live on Congolese state television. 

