EAC Secretariat to break ground for new Arusha headquarters

The East African Community Secretariat will soon break the ground for the new headquarters in Arusha on the 125-acre land donated by the government of Tanzania.

EAC Secretary-General Peter Mathuki said they are looking for funding to develop the land handed over by Tanzanian President Samia Hassan on March 3.

He said he would be seeking technical experts from member states to come up with a development plan for the parcel located in Kisongo on the outskirts of Arusha town, off the Dodoma road.

Dr Mathuki and Arusha Region administrative officials led by regional commissioner John Mongella toured the land on Friday to locate beacons and said they would secure it as the development plan is worked on.

“The offer of this size of land is unprecedented. We have started the process of developing it and will soon break ground,” he said.

President Samia officially handed over the title deed of the land to the Secretary-General this month, at a time member states are racing each other to offer resources for hosting of the Community’s organs and agencies.

The Council of Ministers has commissioned a review of the distribution of the organs and institutions of the EAC, with a view to ensuring equity. The Secretariat is expected to present a report before the next Ordinary Council meeting, expected mid this year.

The EAC has 12 organs and institutions, with Arusha as secretariat headquarters. The East African Legislative Assembly, the East African Court of Justice and East African Competition Authority, whose headquarters are yet to be determined, are temporarily housed at EAC headquarters. Nine others are permanently hosted by different partner states. Tanzania and Uganda host more than one EAC institution, while Kenya, Rwanda and Burundi host one each.

The Council has been grappling with an aggressive contest pitting Tanzania against Kenya and Uganda on who is well placed to host the proposed East African Monetary Institute, precursor of the regional central bank.





