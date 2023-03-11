EAC states in stalemate over hosting of key institutions

By LUKE ANAMI More by this Author

The East African Community Council of Ministers have again failed to agree on the host of the proposed monetary union headquarters and other key organs.

During the last meeting held in Bujumbura, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Burundi, who have bid to host crucial institutions failed to agree on the way forward as each country sought more time for consultations.

Uganda protested the decision by the EAC verification committee to rank Tanzania as the most suitable to host the East African Monetary Institute last year and called for a review.

The DR Congo and South Sudan are also keen on hosting EAC institutions, triggering the debate on how to evenly distribute the bloc’s institutions and organs, including the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) and the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) which are temporarily housed in Arusha, Tanzania.

Tanzania and Uganda are the only two partner states to host more than one EAC institution. Kenya, Rwanda and Burundi host one each.

A resolution by the council chaired by Burundi’s Minister for EAC Affairs Ezechiel Nibigira said, “Determining the hosting of organs which are not yet hosted should be done simultaneously.’’

The council then directed the secretariat to submit States an analysis of the distribution of the organs and institutions of the EAC before the next ordinary council meeting mid this year to allow for determination on the matter.

The EAC has 12 organs and institutions, with Arusha as the headquarters for the secretariat. EALA, EACJ and East African Competition Authority, whose headquarters are not determined, are temporarily hosted at the EAC headquarters.

Nine institutions are permanently hosted by different partner states.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for EAC Rebecca Miano confirmed that Nairobi had asked for time for consultations. “On the East African Monetary Union, the countries are still consulting,” said Miano.