Kinshasa recalls ambassador to Nairobi over row with Kenya

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Saturday recalled its ambassador to Nairobi after summoning the Kenyan envoy in Kinshasa to protest the creation of a new coalition of Congolese rebels, in Nairobi.

Kinshasa said on Saturday it was also protesting bilaterally with Kenya and within the East African Community, of which both countries are members and have been working together to bring peace to eastern DRC. It also recalled its representative to the EAC in Arusha, Pierre Masala.

The bone of contention is the creation of a new coalition of rebel leaders announced in Nairobi by the former president of the Independent National Electoral Commission (Ceni), Corneille Nangaa. Kenya has not said whether it supports the coalition or whether it was aware of the plan to form it.

Kinshasa reacted swiftly to recall its envoy John Nyakeru in Nairobi, and order Nairobi’s to explain the incident. That is despite it saying earlier that it had summoned Kenyan ambassador to the DRC John Masafu for an explanation about the formation, on Kenyan soil of a military and political group it says is threatening the DRC and its stability.

There was initial confusion that Dr Masafu had also been ordered to leave. However, Nation.Africa confirmed Kinshasa's protests did not escalate beyond summoning him.

Nangaa announced the Alliance du Fleuve Congo (Congo River Alliance), which he said would galvanise efforts by armed groups, opposition and civil society groups to return their country to democracy. But it was not just DRC officials who reacted, especially as Nangaa is one of the Congolese politicians recently sanctioned by the US.

Lucy Tamlyn, the US Ambassador to the DRC, said that her country was deeply concerned by the creation of the new alliance which, according to Corneille Nangaa himself, brings together a dozen political parties in the DRC, more than 200 political figures, and armed groups from North and South Kivu, Maniema, Ituri and Katanga.

“The threats made by the Alliance du Fleuve Congo are an affront to the Congolese people as they prepare to peacefully exercise their civil and political rights enshrined in the Congolese constitution.

“We call on all actors genuinely interested in bringing an end to the conflict in Eastern DRC to comply with the African-led regional peace initiatives, notably the Luanda and Nairobi processes", said Lucy Tamlyn.

“We reaffirm that the United States will consider taking action, including visa restrictions or other measures, against those who undermine democracy or threaten the peace, security or stability of the DRC and the surrounding region.

“"I am extremely concerned about the creation of a new politico-military platform called the "Alliance Fleuve Congo" (AFC). I call on all political actors to operate within the framework of the Constitution and to respect human rights and the rule of law", said Bintou Keita, the UN Secretary-General's representative in the DRC.

This latest threat to peace in the DRC comes at a time when the United States is pushing bring the parties to the conflict to a ceasefire in eastern parts of the country as the Congo prepares for elections on December 20. This week, the government forces and armed groups agreed on a two-week ceasefire, Washington said, even though both sides still warned they will fight if attacked.

President Félix Tshisekedi, currently campaigning for the December 20 elections, has already declared that "Corneille Nangaa is being used by Rwandan President Paul Kagame.” Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of fueling the M23 rebellion, which Kigali denies.

The Congolese government, through its spokesman Patrick Muyaya, expressed its surprise at the fact that Nangaa had announced "his subversive movement in Kenya, a country that is working with the DRC to restore peace to the east of the country".

Kenya has not formally responded to the accusations.