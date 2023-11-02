Kenyan minister joins Eala as ex-officio member

By MOSES HAVYARIMANA More by this Author

Kenya’s East African Community (EAC) Affairs Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza on Wednesday took a seat in the regional parliament as an ex-officio member, earning a right to attend sessions.

Ms Malonzo recently moved to the docket of the East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) & Regional Development, having initially served as tourism minister. She replaced Rebecca Miano.

She will now sit in sessions of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala), the law-making body of the EAC. While making her maiden speech at the EALA chambers in Arusha, pledged to promote the regional integration.

“I look forward to engaging you…let me assure you of my dedication and that of Kenya to the promotion of the EAC integration agenda,” she said.

“We are glad to have you (Kenya EAC MInister) and we hope you will share your knowledge and wisdom during parliament’s business and promoting regional integration,” said Eala Speaker Joseph Ntakirutimana.

According to Article 48 of the EAC treaty, ex-officio members consist of ministers from partner states are regarded as members of the assembly though they cannot vote.