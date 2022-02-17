Kenya receives counter-terrorism medical equipment from UK

By VINCENT OWINO More by this Author

United Kingdom’s High Commissioner in Nairobi has handed over forensic medical equipment worth $39,602 (Ksh4 million) to Kenya, to facilitate the fight against terrorism in the region.

The equipment, which include a portable mortuary fridge, mortuary tables and slats, stepladders, collapsible tables, folding chairs, body bags, and evidence bags, were handed over during a ceremony held at Kenyatta National Hospital, Kenya’s largest public health facility, in Nairobi Wednesday.

The British High Commission in Nairobi said the equipment are meant to “increase the capacity of the Pathology and Forensic Unit, improving disaster response and supporting forensic investigations.”

Speaking during the ceremony, British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott said, “The scourge of terrorism is a challenge we face in both our countries. We remember the victims of these attacks, from Westgate, to Riverside, to Garissa. I am pleased to provide this support to Kenya, to help boost our joint fight against terrorism.”

“The role played by forensic medical services to the public health and safety of this country cannot be underestimated. We have heard the challenges face by the officers in the Division of Forensic and Pathology Services but I wish to recognize the efforts and successes by this team despite these challenges,” said Dr Rashid Aman, Kenya’s Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health.

Terrorism attacks in Kenya have in the last few years led to the deaths of many and left several injured. Kenya has since upped its efforts to combat terror, with many terrorism suspects arrested and prosecuted.