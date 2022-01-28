European embassies warn of possible terror attack in Kenya

By MARY WAMBUI More by this Author

Several European embassies in Nairobi have issued terror alerts and urged their nationals living in Kenya to avoid public places.

The French Embassy on Thursday warned that the persistent threats against Western nationals in Kenya poses a real risk.

The embassy said that the terrorists are targeting public places frequented by foreign nationals, including restaurants, hotels, places of leisure and shopping malls especially in Nairobi.

“People in Kenya are advised to exercise extreme vigilance and avoid frequenting these public places in the coming days, including this weekend,” the alert reads.

On its website, the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office (FCDO) advises against non-essential travel to areas within 60km of the Kenya-Somali border, Eastern Garissa County (up to 20km North-West of the A3).

Others are Mandera County (Excluding Mandera West Sub County), Lamu County (Excluding Lamu Island and Manda Island), areas of Tana River County North of the River Tana (up to 20km North West of the A3) and within 15km of the Coast from the Tana River down to the Galana (Athi-Galana-Sabaki) river.

The Dutch and German embassies have also issued similar advisories.

On Monday, Kenya's Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i urged Kenyans to remain alert and report any suspicious activities to the police to prevent possible terror attacks.

Dr Matiang’i attributed past foiled attacks to information provided by patriotic Kenyans.

“Save for the challenge being experienced with terrorism in the country and the region, the country is largely peaceful and safe. The challenges we have in the region relating to terror are real and I have to be very frank with Kenyans and say that we have to be very cautious,” he warned.

Security has been beefed up in Lamu following an attack by suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists at Lango la Simba area near Nyongoro.

Five judiciary officials were shot at and injured by gunmen as they headed to Garsen town from Kipini Mobile court at around 5.50pm Wednesday.

According to the police, the officials had spent the day attending court matters at Kipini village in Tana River County.

On Sunday, terrorists also attacked a Chinese Construction Company Parking lot and destroyed eight trucks.

The National Counter Terrorism Centre has urged Kenyans to avail any information that will help foil such attacks.

