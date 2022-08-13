Kenya postpones schools reopening a second time over vote tallying

By VALERIE KOGA More by this Author

Kenya’s Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has postponed the reopening of schools for a second time, as the country awaits the announcement of presidential results.

“Following the conduct of our National Elections on Tuesday 9th August, 2022 the process of tallying of ballots is still ongoing. Therefore, following further consultations, I hereby convey the Government’s decision on the suspension of the re-opening of ALL Basic Education institutions with effect from Monday, 15th August, 2022 until Thursday 18th August, 2022,” said the CS.

“This communication supersedes any earlier communication on the re-opening of basic education institutions.”

Schools countrywide closed for the half-term on August 2 as the country prepared to go to the polls a week later on August 9.

At the time, the ministry said schools would reopen on August 11.

However, Prof Magoha moved the reopening date to August 15 as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had not announced the presidential results.

On Saturday, Prof Magoha once again moved the reopening date to August 18.