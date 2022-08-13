Clerics urge peace and calm as Kenyans await election results

By LUKE ANAMI More by this Author

A section of the Kenyan clergy has called on politicians to refrain from interfering with the Independent and Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) voter tallying process.

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) and the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) urge political leaders to give the IEBC time and space to carry out its constitutional mandate.

The clerics were referring to a reported dispute between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza coalition agents on Friday at the Bomas of Kenya, the national tallying centre.

“Appreciating that national focus is on the presidential poll, we note that the law requires the chairman of the Independent and Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to verify and tally all the form 34As,” said Fr Ferdinand Lugonzo, the General Secretary of KCCB in a statement read jointly with Rev Chris Kinyanjui Kamau, the General Secretary of the NCCK.

“As religious leaders, we wish to make a special appeal to the presidential candidates, their agents and all their supporters, kindly maintain the commitment to peace and encourage your supporters to be patient,” they said during a press conference held on Friday in Karen, at the Donum Dei, Roussel House.

They called on Kenyans to maintain peace and order as they wait for the election results.

Advertisement

“For this reason, we appeal to all Kenyans to remain patient. No one should do anything that threatens national cohesion or hurt their neighbour.”

The clerics were also concerned about the reported cases of fraudulent activities by a section of IEBC officials, saying those found culpable should be held individually accountable.

“We note a number of Presiding and Returning Officers have been arrested on suspicion of engaging in fraudulent activities. Let every IEBC officer be warned that they will be held individually responsible for any electoral malpractices they engage in.”