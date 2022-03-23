Two gunmen killed trying to storm Mogadishu airport

By ABDULKADIR KHALIF More by this Author

Somali security forces have shot dead two gunmen who tried to storm into an army base at the Mogadishu international airport complex on Wednesday.

The fighting that erupted between the armed men and Haram’ad Police Force Unit backed by African Union peacekeepers lasted about an hour.

"There is gunfire inside the airport vicinity, and we are (hearing) this is an ongoing attack involving gunmen, we don't have details so far but the security forces are engaging them now," Mohamed Ali, who works for airport security, said earlier.

According to witnesses, a group of armed men tried to gain entry to the airport, which host UN, diplomatic and African Union peacekeepers missions, through the Marina Gate next to General Kahiye Police Academy, forcing their way inside.

State broadcaster Somali National Television (SNTV) said on Twitter that "security forces are attending a terrorist incident at one of the main gates of Mogadishu’s Halane compound".

Billowing smoke was also visible from a distance.

Al-Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility.

Mahad Hirsi, a witness at the compound, told Reuters that he saw the attackers force their way through the gate and start shooting, and that "a number of injured Amisom soldiers (were) lying on the ground".





Government security officials told the media that two Al-Shabaab fighters that attacked the compound were killed.

A Somali police officer also died, while three others sustained injuries. Several Amisom peacekeepers also sustained wounds.

It is not clear how the attackers gained entry into the heavily fortified compound.

"The movement of transport along the road inside the airport is stopped," Ahmed Dahir, an employee at a hotel inside the complex, said.

- Additional reporting by Reuters