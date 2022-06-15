Goma residents threaten to cross into Rwanda to protest

By PATRICK ILUNGA More by this Author

Residents in the border city of Goma on Wednesday held demonstrations in support of the DR Congo armed forces, FARDC, as the tension between the government and neighbouring Rwanda continues to simmer.

On foot and motorbikes, the residents threatened to cross into Rwanda to protest the “aggression” against the DRC. The demonstrators were stopped at the border post by the Congolese police, who teargassed them. At least one person was injured, according to AFP.

The protest in the largest city in North Kivu province was organised by a local civil society group a day after Kinshasa reiterated claims that Kigali backed M23 rebels, allegations Rwanda denies.

Banks, petrol stations, schools, shops and other outlets were closed across Goma, and only a few pharmacies appeared to be open.

The resurgence and violence from last November by the M23, which has been laying ambush on FARDC troops, has intensified since March. The group is alleged to be receiving weapons from foreign funders.

Congolese residents in the DRC have staged marches in several towns across the country. In the capital Kinshasa, protesters chanting anti-Rwanda songs were repeatedly dispersed with teargas as they demanded the expulsion of the Rwandan ambassador.

