Four small parties back Kagame’s 2024 presidential bid

Four small political parties have endorsed President Paul Kagame’s candidature in the 2024 election after the Rwandan leader declared his intention to run for a fourth term, backed by the ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF).

The Ideal Democratic Party (PDI), Democratic Union of the Rwandan People’s Party (UDPR), Prosperity and Solidarity Party (PSP) and Rwandan Socialist Party (PSR), which are in a coalition with the ruling party, said they had confidence in Kagame to continue leading the nation.

“President Kagame puts the needs and interests of all Rwandans ahead of everything else, that is why we have confidence in him and have endorsed him as a candidate in next year’s election,” said Musa Fazil Harerimana, a senator and president of PDI, the party that led the calls for the constitution to be amended for Kagame to seek a third term.

He said PDI continues to support President Kagame because of his relentless pursuit of unity of Rwandans, protection of the country’s sovereignty, development and democracy.

Democracy

Pie Nizeyimana, spokesperson of the Forum for Political Parties in Rwanda, said the parties were “exercising their freedoms and democratic rights” in endorsing the RPF candidate.

“They have a right to front a candidate in their party, back candidates from other parties, or even form coalitions,” he said.

Green Party leader Frank Habineza is so far the only other candidate who has declared intention to run for Rwanda’s top job, which will make it his second time on the ballot.

Rwandan politician Joseph Mutaboba said Kagame’s candidature is a positive development and the endorsement by smaller parties was a strong statement that should be respected.

“Rwanda has gone through a lot in the past. Looking at his track record, there is no reason to doubt him,” Mutaboba told The EastAfrican.

“The political system is okay; everything goes according to political consultations; each party has its agenda and memorandum. This means that there are things these parties agree on with RPF. There are common areas in the agendas of these parties, for instance, the issue of national unity considering the country’s history.”

Once the electoral commission releases the list of candidates, it is expected that members of the RPF-led coalition will join to campaign for the incumbent.