Former Burundi president Ndayizeye appointed to the Panel of the Wise

By MOSES HAVYARIMANA More by this Author

Burundi’s former president Domitien Ndayizeye has been appointed by the Heads of State and government of the African Union member states to the 5th Panel of the Wise.

Mr Ndayizeye took over as president from Pierre Buyoya in 2003 and played a key role in Burundi’s transition from post Buyoya era to the current ruling party CNDD-FDD regime that took power in 2005.

“Former president Domitien Ndayizeye is appointed by the 35th Session of the Conference of African Union heads of State on the proposal of the Burundian government,” Burundi’s presidency tweeted.

The Panel of the Wise (PoW) is a critical pillars of the Peace and Security Architecture of the African Union. The panel is composed of five individuals who are highly respected African personalities from various segments and have made remarkable contributions towards peace, security and development in Africa.

PoW’s mandate is to support the Peace and Security Commission’s work specifically in conflict prevention in the continent.

Burundi plunged into ethnic civil war few years after gaining its independence in 1962, which led to decades of instability resulting to thousands of people losing their lives.

Advertisement

As part of the healing and reconciliation process among the Burundians after the brutal ethnic violence that led to hundreds of thousands losing their lives, the 2000 Arusha agreement that put an end to the civil war in the country recommended for the formation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

In 2004, Ndayizeye proposed a draft constitution to the parliament prior to it being presented to the electorate in a referendum later that year, which saw President Pierre Nkurunziza taking over the office.

Domitien Ndayizeye’s appointment by the Heads of State means he will be able to serve for a three-year term with effect from February 2022.

The first Panel was formed in December 2007 and has produced some thematic reports on issues relevant to peace and security such as non-impunity, women and children in armed conflicts and electoral disputes.

Members are selected by the Chairperson of the AU Commission and appointed through a decision of the Assembly for three year term renewable once.