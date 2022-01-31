Seven killed, 13 injured after explosive blows up matatu in Kenya

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

At least seven people have been killed and 13 others injured at after a matatu they were traveling in ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) in Mandera, northern Kenya, on Monday morning.

The 14-seater public service vehicles plying the Mandera Arabia road had left the Arabia township at about 6am before running over the explosive less than 8 kilometres to Mandera town at around 7am.

“I boarded the matatu at Arabia township ready for Mandera town where I operate a shop. We were just about to get to the tarmac road when the worst happened,” said Mr Abdi Dube, a survivor.

According to Mr Dube, they heard gunshots before their matatu was blown up.

Residents flock the Mandera County Referral Hospital where victims of the explosion are admitted.

County Director of Health Services Abdi Maalim said the Mandera County Referral Hospital received seven bodies from the scene and 13 injured patients, with four in critical condition.

Advertisement

The thirteen injured patients “are receiving treatment at the moment,” he said.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the explosion.

Confirming the arrest, North Eastern region police boss Bunei Rono said the unnamed individual was being questioned by detectives.

According to the police, the attack was carried out by a gang of six.

“A GSU patrol team which was on foot and close to the area responded immediately,” states a police report seen by the Nation.

A similar incident happened in the same location in March 2021, when a bus ran over an IED killing several people.