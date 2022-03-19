Entebbe to host NMG’s 4th Kusi Ideas Festival

By VINCENT OWINO More by this Author

The Nation Media Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ugandan municipality of Entebbe to host the 4th Kusi Ideas Festival in December.

The event running from December 8 to 10 in Entebbe will bring together business leaders, policy makers, innovators, researchers, youth, entrepreneurs, and political leaders to discuss Africa-specific solutions and innovations.

The Kusi Ideas Festival is an annual conference bringing together leaders from around the world and serves as an ideas transaction market for the challenges facing Africa, and the various solutions and innovations the continent is undertaking to secure its future in the 21st century.

It was launched in 2019 in Kigali during NMG’s celebration of its 60th anniversary. The second edition was held in Kisumu in 2020 and the third in Accra, last year.

This year’s festival will focus on climate change and environmental conservation.

“This year’s festival is significant because it touches the core of what is actually ailing our continent, that is, the environment,” said Stephen Gitagama, NMG chief executive, at the signing of the MoU.

“We shall discuss significant issues that affect our continent and come up with great ideas that have been used to define policies that have made the lives of Africans much better, thus improving the environment.”

“The reason we bring the public and private sectors [together] is so that when we are talking of these great ideas, they can be implemented not only as policy ideas but as practical ideas,” said Clifford Machoka, head of external affairs and marketing at NMG.

Entebbe Mayor Fabrice Rulinda praised NMG’s decision to host the festival in his city, saying it is important for the advancement of knowledge and growth of Africa.

“I am happy that this beautiful idea that brings brains from all over the world to discuss and forge ways, and solutions for Africa is going to be hosted in our home,” Mr Rulinda said.

Tony Glencross, NMG Uganda managing director, said the event comes with tourism opportunities for the country.

“There are a lot of opportunities in the short term, but we’ll be forming part of a longer-term outlook of business for Africa,” he said.

The festivals feature high-profile speakers, including heads of state and leaders of interest groups, who come together to brainstorm various issues that affect the continent.