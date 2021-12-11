Cooperation among African states can foster growth, leaders told

By ALLAN OLINGO More by this Author

Africa needs to take advantage of the high level of cooperation and collaboration witnessed during the pandemic to foster better growth for its people.

This is according to Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who said that the level of cooperation in Africa since the beginning of the pandemic has been encouraging and should be harnessed further for the betterment of the continent.

President Kagame was speaking virtually at the third edition of Kusi Ideas Festival being held in Accra-Ghana.

He said that this year, a lot of progress has been made toward Africa’s recovery, but still has a long way to go.

“In Rwanda, we see transformation as a continuous process that requires thinking ahead. Going forward, we need to apply the same mindset,” he said, adding that climate smart agriculture should now be scaled up given that the pandemic is threatening food security.

“To me, his practise will improve productivity. I strong believe that innovation will help us adapt to the pandemic shocks in the private sector. These are the core areas that this years Festival should look at. The level of cooperation has been encouraging and beyond the crisis, we shall continue working together,” he said.

Advertisement

The Rwandan President lauded Kusi Ideas festival for giving the continent a platform to push its own ideas and agenda.

“The Kusi Ideas festival is about innovation. Technology creates new ideas. That’s what we need," he said.

Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo advocated for an African cooperation in tackling the issues affecting the young people whom he said were the drivers of the continent’s future.

“I am glad to welcome you to Accra, and hope the ideas that will come out of this festival will go a long way in improving the livelihoods of the African people. That is the fire we should strive to have, to make ourselves independent,” President Addo said during the opening ceremony.

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni waded into the vaccine politics, terming how the continent has been treated in regards to vaccine availability as unfortunate.

"It is unfortunate that western nations were monopolising the vaccines, yet Africa was in much need. For Africa, there has been a big problem getting our hands on the available vaccines. In Uganda, we are moving on, and doing own vaccines, despite much opposition from the world,” President Museveni said, adding that his government has managed to contain the Covid-19 spread through a rigorous public health campaign.