DRC expects mpox vaccines on Sept 5

The head of Democratic Republic of Congo's mpox outbreak response said on Wednesday that Congo expects to receive its first delivery of mpox vaccine doses on Thursday and a second delivery on Saturday.

Congo is the epicentre of an mpox outbreak that the World Health Organization declared to be a global public health emergency last month, but efforts to curb the spread of the disease have been hampered by a lack of vaccines.

"We'll receive the first batch on Sept 5 and a second one on Sept 7," response chief Cris Kacita told Reuters in a message.







