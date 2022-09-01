Rwandan singer Bruce Melodie arrested on arrival in Burundi

By MOSES HAVYARIMANA More by this Author

Rwandan artiste Bruce Itahiwacu aka Bruce Melodie, was arrested on arrival in Bujumbura, where he was to stage two shows.

According to authorities, Melodie is under probe after one of the promoters in Burundi accused him of breaching a contract in 2018 when he failed to show up for a gig despite pocketing fees.

“Bruce Melodie is in custody and under investigation for fraud,” Burundi’s Internal Affairs ministry said in a tweet.

The ‘Katerina’ hitmaker was expected to take to the stage on Friday and Saturday in Burundi’s former capital.

By press time, the singer was still in custody.

According to local media reports, the promoter, identified as Toussaint, is demanding reimbursement of fees with interest paid to the artiste for the 2018 gig he failed to show up.

The 20-year-old entertainer came to the limelight in 2011. He has since worked with various musicians across East Africa. The singer-songwriter is the CEO of Igitangaza Music Label.