Kenya leads Africa on YouTube content creation

By HILLARY KIMUYU More by this Author

Kenya is among the African countries leading with content creation on YouTube with more than 400 channels each boasting 100,000 subscribers.

The number of channels earning over Ksh1 million ($8,783.49) monthly has also improved by 60 percent.

Nigeria and South Africa have 300 channels each boasting of 100,000 subscribers each far behind Kenya’s drive which continues to attract a wide variety of content from cooking, classroom lessons, music, travel, sports among others.

Releasing the statistics during this year’s YouTube Annual Roundtable virtual meeting, YouTube Africa managing director, Mr Alex Okosi said Kenya’s content creation growth also rose at the highest pace year over year at 70 percent.

Speaking when he unveiled a new team to drive the YouTube content creation campaign, Mr Okosi said several initiatives had been launched to help creators in Kenya to improve the quality of content uploaded on YouTube thereby enhancing the creators reach and earning potential.

According to Mr Okosi, Citizen TV, Churchill TV, KTN News, NTV Kenya, K24 TV and R&B singer-songwriter Otile Brown have over one million subscribers each with one channel boasting of having achieved over a billion views.

Statistics unveiled this week shows that Kenya leads Africa in consuming its content with a paltry 45 percent of Kenyan content being consumed by a global audience.

In Nigeria, which has 300 channels with over 100,000 subscribers each has up to 75 percent of its content consumed by a global audience while South Africa’s content attracts 65 percent of viewers from across the world.

“Africa has an amazing culture and good storytellers who use YouTube to showcase Africa’s diversity. We are committed to enabling these creators to voice their stories and provide access to the rest of the world using YouTube which, in the long run, leads us too to success,” he said.

More than 70 percent of watch time happens on mobile devices while YouTube watch time on mobile app devices averages more than 60 minutes per day.

Watch time on YouTube and on television screens alone now tops over 250 million hours per day.