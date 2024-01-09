Diary of African rituals and ceremonies

By KARI MUTU More by this Author

For the past 50 years, photographers Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher have dedicated their careers to collecting and preserving African cultural traditions through visual records.

A selection of their works is on display at the Tribal Gallery of Nairobi in an exhibition titled Beauty Portrayed. It presents images from 40 years of photography, with prints available for purchase as well as a collection of African-inspired jewellery designed by Fisher-Beckwith.

Beckwith and Fisher are in Kenya filming the Maasai eunoto rite of passage, in which the warrior generation transitions into junior elders. Happening once in a generation, eunoto has been registered on the Unesco list of “intangible heritage in need of urgent safeguarding.”

The two women met in Kenya in 1974 through Fisher’s brother. Soon, each had found an ideal work and travel partner, a comrade with a wanderlust spirit and curiosity about African cultural practices.

Photographers Angela Fisher and Carol Beckwith. PHOTO | KARI MUTU | NMG

Australia-born Fisher has a degree in social studies and developed a strong interest in jewellery-making and body art.

Advertisement

American Beckwith studied painting and photography then acquired skills in anthropology for interrogating traditional life. Within a month of meeting, they were photographing Maasai ceremonies together.

“Early in our partnership we decided to take joint credit for all the photos so that there is no competition between us,” said Fisher.

In more than 45 years they have visited almost 150 ethnic groups in 45 African countries, covering 350,000 miles.

Recording traditional ceremonies and rituals has been their hallmark. The creativity and richness of the African cultures in their visual studies is arguably without rival.

The Beckwith Fisher Archive of 200 ethnic cultures in Africa comprises about 500,000 photographs, video recordings, field journals, drawings and exhibition materials.

Their work has appeared in National Geographic, Time magazine, Vogue, African Arts and other publications. The duo has won numerous awards, including the United Nations Award for Excellence in 1999.

They have grit, dedication and stomach for travelling with minimal comforts to far-flung places, for weeks, on rough roads, river canoes or mountain mules.

Any trip into the African hinterlands requires months or years of planning, and connections to inaccessible places happening through local contacts and networks developed over the years.

The Bakuba Kingdom of Congowas one of the most difficult to access, they explained at the exhibition. It was a 10-year endeavour, with two years of serious negotiations before permission was granted to record the royal Kuba mask ceremonies.

Immense patience and people skills are needed to build trust among the isolated communities they hope to observe.

“We move very slowly on the ground, talking with elders under a tree, developing trust and observing them in their normal circumstances,” said Fisher. “Cameras are used much later.”

A practice of journalling at the end of each day recaps daily discoveries, everything from conversations and cultural dress to photo logs and sketches of jewellery, cultural objects, or the layout of a traditional village.

Together, they have more than 200 journals of notes and drawings.

In the coming years, they hope to record the traditional peoples in the north and south of Angola, the nomadic desert peoples of Mauritania, and the Royal Crossing of the Zambezi in Zambia.

“Our future plan is to complete our coverage of all countries of the continent,” they said. Today, 15 books and many films later, at least 40 percent of the heritage events they have captured no longer exist.

“Traditions tend to stay among remote communities,” said Fisher and Beckwith.





Their observations are that westernisation, wars and development are driving cultural loss and that the valuing of traditions varies from generation to generation.

“Ceremonies teach us remain to balance with the natural world and that keeping ancient values is important. To understand one’s past helps one’s future,” said Fisher.

The Africa Online Museum they established makes available the wealth of culture and ancestral traditions to a broader global audience.

Beauty Portrayed runs until January 20.