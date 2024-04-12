Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz splashes $190,000 for music video

By THE CITIZEN More by this Author

In a bold proclamation, superstar Diamond Platnumz makes headlines again with his hefty investment of Tsh490 million in a single music video shot abroad.

This revelation came on April 11, 2024, during the launch of the 'Bite Vibes', a festival organised by Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) scheduled for April 26 to 27 at the Kijitonyama Post Grounds in Dar es Salaam.

Diamond Platnumz, renowned for his chart-topping hits such as ‘Mapozi’, ‘Shu’, 'Yatapita, and ‘My Baby’, emphasised the necessity of substantial financial backing in achieving global success.

Stressing the need for substantial financial backing, he disclosed that shooting just one music video cost him a staggering $190,000, equivalent to over Tsh488 million.

He shares, “Unfortunately, international songs are very expensive. I was shooting a video in the US recently, which cost around $190,000. So, when you mention $190,000 and you haven't slept or travelled, you're talking about more than Tsh500 million. So, the market there doesn't tolerate frugality.”

Over the years, he has had a number of successful international collaborations, such as 'Marry You' with Neyo, 'African Beauty' featuring Omarion, 'Waka' featuring Rick Ross, and ‘Hallelujah’ with Jamaican reggae group Morgan Heritage.

As a Bongo Flava music star, he has filmed numerous music videos in various countries worldwide, including United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Nigeria and others.

Diamond’s visuals earn millions of subscribers on YouTube.

Meanwhile, in expressing his gratitude to Davido for their collaboration on 'Number One Remix', Diamond highlighted the significant impact it had on his career trajectory.

He emphasised the importance of acknowledging contributions from fellow artistes in shaping one's success.

“Davido is like family; in one way or another, if we don't acknowledge his contribution, because everyone has their part in someone's life, I made a song with him, the 'My Number One' remix, but honestly, it had a significant impact. So, if someone wants to build their ego today, his involvement has contributed to where we are today, so we must express gratitude,” expresses WCB boss.

Furthermore, Chibu Dangote addressed the growing trend of artiste-owned media companies, including Wasafi and Alikiba’s Crown Media, urging fellow artistes to innovate and seize opportunities to make a lasting impact on society.

He encouraged artistes to view art as an investment and a means of societal upliftment.

“I advise artistes that if one has the opportunity to open a media outlet, they should go for it. We, as artistes of our generation, need to change our perspective. We should move away from the notion that artistes are just troublemakers, instead, let's show that art is an investment, it's helping the nation, and artistes can uplift people,” says Simba.

He adds, “Not only in the media but also in various businesses, this is our time; we must utilise it and leave a mark.”

As he continues to expand his global presence, Diamond's strategic investments and collaborations are poised to shape the future of the music industry.