ChatGPT AI getting chatty with voice prompts

The company behind ChatGPT on Monday said it is adding voice and image capabilities to the generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform long limited to written prompts.

Capabilities being added to paid versions of the service allow users to have conversations with the AI and even "show" it what they are talking about, according to OpenAI.

"Voice and image give you more ways to use ChatGPT in your life," OpenAI said in a post.

"Snap a picture of a landmark while travelling and have a live conversation about what's interesting about it."

Examples of how the new features could be used included taking a photo of the inside of a refrigerator to get meal recipe suggestions or a picture of a child's math homework to get help solving problems.

Voice and image capabilities are being rolled out to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users over the course of the coming weeks, and are eventually heading for Apple and Google's smartphone operating systems, according to Open AI.

"You can now use voice to engage in a back-and-forth conversation with your assistant," the ChatGPT creator said.

"Speak with it on the go, request a bedtime story for your family, or settle a dinner table debate."

OpenAI collaborated with voice actors to make spoken interactions more realistic, according to the startup.

Generative AI programs burst into the spotlight late last year, with ChatGPT demonstrating an ability to generate essays, poems and conversations from the briefest prompts.

Tech titans Google, Meta and Microsoft are among those racing to capitalize on the promise of generative AI while trying to avoid perils such as the technology's potential as a weapon for misinformation and cybercrime.

In a separate announcement, Sweden-based music streaming platform Spotify on Monday said that it is taking advantage of OpenAI technology to enable podcasts to be translated into a variety of languages while maintaining the original speaker's style.

"By matching the creator's own voice, Voice Translation gives listeners around the world the power to discover and be inspired by new podcasters in a more authentic way than ever before," Spotify vice president of personalization Ziad Sultan said in a release.

Spotify is starting in coming weeks with English language episodes translated into Spanish, French and German, according to the company.