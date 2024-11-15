Blitz and glitz at Africa's Next Super Model gala

Last Saturday, the Africa’s Next Super Model contest brought together young talents from across the continent. Girls from South Sudan, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Kenya gathered to compete for a $5,000 prize and the chance to launch their modelling careers.

For these aspiring models, the event was more than a competition; it was a chance to transform dreams into real opportunities and share powerful stories of resilience, ambition, and passion.

Chol Tut: Rising above challenges

Eighteen-year-old Chol Tut claimed the title and the prize money. Originally from South Sudan, Chol has been living in Kenya’s Kakuma Refugee Camp with her mother since 2013.

“I always knew I wanted to be a model, even as a young girl back in South Sudan,” she shared with The EastAfrican. At Kakuma, a friend who believed in her talent trained her in the basics of modelling and convinced her mother to let her pursue her dream.

“I would go to his studio in Kakuma for training. He spoke to my mom and told her that I can be a model.”

Africa's Next Super Model winner Chol Tot Nyang received a USD 5,000 dummy cheque from Select Model Global CEO Matteo Puglisi (2nd right) and Isis Models CEO Joan Okorududu (right) flanked by Austel Elumelu (left) during Africa's Next Super Model at Broadwalk Mall in Nairobi on November 9, 2024 Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

In 2023, Chol joined ISIS Model and dedicated herself to refining her skills. She hopes to inspire younger girls to follow their dreams and plans to use the prize money to support her family and complete her high school education. She is in Form Three. “I want to improve the lives of my family and the people around me,” she said.

Nyarol Tongyit: A Story of hope and determination

Runner-up Nyarol Tongyik, also from South Sudan, has a story marked by loss and resilience. She arrived at Kakuma Refugee Camp in 2022 from the conflict that claimed her mother’s life in 2013.

Nyarol quickly became captivated by modelling, inspired by friends she met at the camp. Two weeks before the contest, she reached out to ISIS Model on Instagram, expressing her desire to model.

“They told me to send my favorite picture and I was invited to participate in the contest. This is my first time modelling,” she said.

“I’d never even worn heels before, but in the one week that I have been here, I’ve learned so much.” Her graceful walk down the runway reflected a newfound confidence. She hopes modelling will help her to uplift her family and improve their living conditions, which remain difficult at Kakuma.

Devyne Eblkake, a model from Nigeria, walks on the runway wearing designs by Liz Ogumbo during Africa's Next Super Model at Broadwalk Mall in Nairobi on November 9, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

“The situation in Kakuma is really bad. We are in the refugee camp, sometimes the sun is very hot and there is no food. I just want to be able to help my family and improve their living standards. I was forced to drop out of school because of the war in South Sudan. I am looking forward to the opportunities that may open up after this contest.”

Magdalene Takangiro: Balancing beauty and brains

Magdalene Takangiro, who finished fifth, is a 22-year-old clinical medicine and surgery student at Kabarak University. Born and raised in Turkana County, she began modelling as a hobby in 2021 while participating in university pageants. Standing at 5’10”, her striking looks and poised demeanour quickly caught the attention of ISIS Model.

“For me, modelling started as a joke, but it’s now become everything. It’s like an addiction. I contested for Miss Universe and at that time I was among the Top seven. So, ISIS Model noticed me and they recruited me. Modelling has provided me with the platform to pursue my dream, the finance and the connections to end up here,” Magdalene offered.

What challenges has she faced?

“I have had so many people telling me that I am too skinny or I am too dark to model. There has been so much negativity about my body. How I deal with this is, I don’t listen. I ignore their words. I am confident in how I look. Being a melanin queen is unique to me. I only focus on the positive and leave out the negative,” she said.

She intends to continue modelling and keep her medical career on hold after graduation this December. “I will go with modelling first then I will come back to medicine.”

Kueen Manut: Too tall for the runway?

In an unexpected twist, South Sudanese contestant Kueen Manut faced a setback due to her height. At six-feet tall, she was disqualified for exceeding the event’s 5’11” height limit. Born in South Sudan but raised in Uganda, Kueen had travelled to Kenya with dreams of becoming a supermodel.

Nyamal Lony, a model from South Sudan, walks on the runway wearing designs by Azra Collection, during Africa's Next Super Model at Broadwalk Mall in Nairobi on November 9, 2024 Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

After the rejection, she felt devastated, fearing her height might stand in the way of her modelling aspirations.

“I have always wanted to be a supermodel; to be in Vogue, large fashion magazines and to be the face of big brands. I fear that my dream may be over because of my height. I am too tall for it. However, Joan Okorodudu, the CEO of ISIS Model and the founder of Africa’s Next Super Model, has seen potential in me and has offered me sponsorship and wants to support me in my journey.”

For Okorodudu, the purpose of Africa’s Next Super Model is not only to help young women advance their modelling careers but also to encourage them to pursue their education.

“I always tell my girls to go back to school and further their studies,” Okorodudu said. “This year, the top models have been offered opportunities with international agencies based in fashion capitals such as Paris, New York, and London.”