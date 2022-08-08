Afropop star Kizz Daniel arrested in Tanzania

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

Nigerian Afropop star Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel, is under police custody in Tanzania.

The afrobeats singer-songwriter failed to show up for a paid concert on Sunday night in Dar es Salaam.

The Buga-hitmaker is currently on his “Afro Classic World Tour”, which sold out in Uganda on Saturday. He was to perform in Tanzania’s coastal commercial hub before heading to Rwanda on Saturday, August 13.

He has toured the United Kingdom and the United States, where thousands of fans turned out to watch him perform.

In a viral video on social media, the Nigerian singer and his companions are seen being taken by Tanzanian police officers from Johari Rotana hotel to Oysterbay Police Station, both in the city centre.

“I told you yesterday...I begged you for two hours, apologise to the police now,” an angry voice is heard saying.

Livid fans

Kizz Daniel did not show up at the Summer Amplified concert at the Ware House arena in the heart of Dar es Salaam, causing his waiting fans to be livid.

The enraged Buga lovers are seen in a video on social media trashing the stage the global star was to perform on. The concert tickets were going for Tsh50,000 ($21.6) to Tsh20 million ($8,650).

“We acknowledge that this has resulted in disappointment for our loyal customers and long-time valuable stakeholders involved,” said Damian Mapalala, Str8up Vibes head of communication, in an apology statement released early Monday.

Str8up up Vibes are the organisers of the event.

Mr Mapalala said they would take “appropriate action in handling this matter with rigour, and assure the public and the fans that paid and attended”.

The reasons for Kizz Daniel skipping the performance remain unknown.