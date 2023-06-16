'Lost But Found' leads the pack at Shorts Creative Competition

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

Oludotun Ololade Olufisayo from Nigeria has won the inaugural 2023 Native Shorts Creatives Competition for his short film Lost But Found about a young who girl discovers her passion for art as she sketches in her sketchbook.

As years pass, the girl grows into a troubled young woman burdened by the pressures of conventional life. Seeking solace by the river, she finds a moment of clarity and reconnects with her artistic calling.

Inspired by the serene surroundings, she begins sketching a movie idea, which magically comes to life.

Transformed into a confident filmmaker, she captures the magic of storytelling on screen, finding fulfilment and purpose.

The story reminds us to follow our true calling and embrace the destiny that ignites our souls.

For his effort, he was awarded £1,500 ($1,918), ahead of Abdoulie B. Jarju (Gambia) who won $500 for his one-minute short film The International Filmmaker.

Advertisement

The production is about a clash of egos, misconceptions, and intrusive thoughts that unravel in unexpected ways.

An African rebel leader hires an international filmmaker, unaware that his bodyguard is a renowned four-time award-winning director. The filmmaker, driven by greed and a misguided saviour complex, arrives in Africa, while the rebel leader underestimates his own people’s abilities.

This short film delves into the complexities of human nature, challenging perceptions and raising questions about identity.

Read: SA's Hana wins Commonwealth Short Story prize

Will redemption be found, or will the chaos unleashed by their minds consume them all? The third prize of $500 was won by Nigerian Benjamin Olukoya for his film The Nightmare.

The film is about a Lagos creative’s morning whose routine takes a surreal turn when he experiences a series of events in a dream-like sequence.

After waking up and going through his daily activities, he embarks on a journey through traffic, witnessing a dispute between two vehicles.

Teddy Muraya from Kenya won the most social media votes for his film A Journey of Inspiration.

Read: 'Click Click Bang' wins at Africa Magic awards

Other shortlisted filmmakers were Babucarr Manka (Gambia) for Who are you?; Brian Odong (Uganda) for Blocked; Jacktone Alufwani (Kenya) for The Dusk; and Ubi Ofem Ubi (Nigeria) for You Good? The short film competition organised by the online platform, iamnativ.com, is open to visual storytellers in Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda.