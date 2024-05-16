6 South Sudan children killed in Uganda fire outbreak

By MONITOR More by this Author

At least six South Sudanese children in the wee hours of Wednesday were killed in a fire outbreak at their home in Wakiso District, Uganda.

The deputy public relations officer for Kampala Luke Owoyesigyire said fire engulfed the residence at Namulanda B Zone in Kisubi, resulting in the loss of six young lives.

The community members attempted to rescue them to no avail.

The deceased children are Hibba William (16), Gith William (15), Dijwok William (12), Achwanj William (9), Teggi William (4) and Gloria William (2).

Their mother, Ms Ayneg Bakhita, survived with minor injuries. The children's father had recently travelled out of the country.

Owoyesigyire said the Kisubi Police Station dispatched officers to the scene, along with firefighters from Entebbe Police Division, to contain the fire outbreak.

"The fire was eventually extinguished, and the bodies of the children were recovered and taken to the city mortuary for postmortem examinations," said the spokesperson.

"Initial observations suggest that the fire originated from an electronic kettle left unattended in the sitting room, connected to a socket," he said, adding that the police have launched inquiries and complete investigations to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Additional reporting by Xinhua