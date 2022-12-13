Advertisement

Zanzibar sells ship under repair at $230,000 in order to cuts losses

Tuesday December 13 2022
Zanzibar’s MV Laura arriving at the port of Mombasa

Zanzibar’s MV Maendeleo, which was built in Japan in 1980. The Zanzibar government has sold off the passenger-cum-cargo ship that has been undergoing repairs in Kenya to an undisclosed buyer at $230,000. PHOTO | MOHAMMED ISSA | NMG

Advertisement
By MOHAMED ISSA

The Zanzibar government has sold off a passenger-cum-cargo ship that has been undergoing repairs in Kenya to an undisclosed buyer at $230,000, after running up repair costs of over $1.5 million.

The archipelago’s Transport ministry said that the government had “decided not to continue with the repairs but to dispose of” MV Maendeleo, whose repairs were being done at a dry dock yard in Mombasa. The cumulative expenses had reached $1,554,551, according to the ministry.

The ship’s value had deteriorated from $500,000, according to government-hired evaluators, to $370,000.

In its heyday, MV Maendeleo used to ply the Dar es Salaam-Zanzibar-Pemba route. It had the capacity to carry 600 passengers and 697 tonnes of cargo at a go.

Last May, the Zanzibar Shipping Corporation announced the sale of three vessels — MV Maendeleo, MV Ukombozi and MV Mapinduzi II — on an ‘as is, where is’ basis. The fate of the other two vessels is unknown.

State-owned shipping companies in the region have been struggling to sustain their fleets and face off competition from private operators.

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement