Women call for simple documentation for cross-border trade

Cumbersome cross border documentation process and gender discrimination among women have been highlighted as key issues promoting informal trade among women in East African region.

United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation (Fao) and African Women Agribusiness Network Afrika (Awan-Afrika) cited the two issues as a major setback in promoting cross border business among women.

Eastern Africa sub-regional Agribusiness Fao Officer Nomathemba Mhlanga said there has been an increase in informal trade among women in agri-business which is attributed to lack of knowledge on cargo clearing and tiresome process in various borders.

While addressing a three-day conference in Mombasa on Tackling Gender Dimensions of Trade and Strengthening the Resilience of Small and Medium Agro-Enterprises within East African Northern Corridor on Tuesday this week, Ms Mhlanga said recent report by Fao showed agri-food systems are a major employer of women globally.

“There is need to empower women and close gender gaps in agri-food systems thus enhance the wellbeing of women,” she said.

During the conference, women in business called for the simplification of documentation to facilitate cross border trade and end informal business along the borders. The group said women face the brunt of violence and mistreatment at the borders forcing them to use alternative illegal means to cross borders to do business.