What is causing Kenya’s frequent power blackouts

Wednesday November 15 2023
A dark street in Kisumu County, Kenya in a past power blackout. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Kenya was on Saturday night plunged into a countrywide blackout from around 8 pm, being the latest power outage to hit homes and businesses in recent years.

State-owned power distributor Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) blamed the blackout on a hitch at two key generation points in Olkaria. Normal supply was restored near midnight.

