Uganda-Tanzania crude pipeline project gains steam as Eacop opens new coating plant

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (Eacop) has inaugurated a coating plant, a facility that will prepare and insulate all the line pipes to be laid on the 1,443 km-long route from Hoima in western Uganda to the Tanzanian port of Tanga.

Eacop, which is overseeing the construction and management of the pipeline, said Tuesday that the completion of the thermal insulation plant, along with the signing of the corridor lease agreement, was “a milestone on the construction stage” of the project.

The plant, located at Sojo village, Nzega District, Tabora region, will insulate the line pipes and the 86,000-line pipe joints before installation along the route in Uganda and Tanzania.

The thermal insulation, similar to a thermos flask, enables the pipes to retain the warmth of the fluid inside while simultaneously keeping the external environment cool.

Land compensation

At the inauguration, officials also signed land lease agreements between Eacop and the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC).

This follows the completion of the land acquisition and compensation process in Tanzania, with Uganda also in the final stages.

The ceremony was officiated by Tanzania Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy Doto Mashaka Biteko and Ugandan Energy Minister Ruth Nankwabira, Eacop executives, contractors and local leaders.

“We are proud to inaugurate the Thermal Insulation Workshop, a testament to our dedication to advancing infrastructure capabilities. This workshop will not only facilitate efficient crude oil transportation but also foster economic growth and development within the region,” said Dr Biteko.

Ms Nankabirwa said the “initiative underscores our commitment to enhancing energy security and promoting regional cooperation”.

About 500 people will be employed during the construction phase. Another 270 workers will be engaged in oil production involving front-line site activities, including running the thermal insulation production lines, pipe handling, logistics, maintenance and inspection.

The coating plant was constructed and is to be operated by Eacop’s level one contractor Wasco Isoaf, which is a joint venture of local and foreign companies.

Tanzania Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy Doto Mashaka Biteko (centre) and Ugandan Energy Minister Ruth Nankwabira (left) with Eacop MD Martin Tiffen and other officials during the tour of the pipes coating plant at Nzega, Tanzania on March 26, 2024. PHOTO | COURTESY

“We are pleased to mark the commissioning of the Thermal Insulation Workshop, which is a key milestone on our journey to construct the infrastructure that will safely transport the oil from Uganda’s Lake Albert region to international markets,” said Martin Tiffen, Eacop Managing Director.

“The plant embodies our commitment to safety, operational excellence and sustainability, combining talents from Tanzania and internationally, and creating employment and up-skilling opportunities both nationally and for communities in the vicinity,” he added.

Eacop Ltd is a special purpose company that manages the pipeline, governed by its shareholders TotalEnergies with a majority stake at 62 percent, Uganda National Oil Company and Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation holding 15 percent share each and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) with eight percent.