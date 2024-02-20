Uganda sees 2024/25 spending rising marginally on current fiscal year

By REUTERS More by this Author

Uganda's government plans spending of Ush53.3 trillion ($13.74 billion) in the fiscal year that starts in July, up about 1 percent on the current year's spending, the Finance ministry said on Tuesday.

In the 2024/25 fiscal year, the government plans to direct a greater share of development expenditure to improving roads, railways and infrastructure in the oil and gas sector, the ministry said in a document laying out spending proposals.

Uganda aims to start commercial oil production in 2025, and oil sector investments have been one factor supporting economic growth alongside improved agricultural production.

The Finance ministry forecast the economy would expand 6.4 percent in 2024/25 compared with 6 percent in 2023/24, a similar 2024/25 projection to one given by the Finance minister in September.