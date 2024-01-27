TradeMark Africa’s $2m grant to fight trade barriers

By EDNA MWENDA More by this Author

The Eastern Africa Grain Council (EAGC) has received a $2 million grant from TradeMark Africa to eliminate trade barriers for exporters in three East African countries.

The grant is part of a $75 million five-year partnership from the US Agency for International Development’s Economic Recovery and Reform Activity programme delivered by TradeMark Africa but funded by Feed the Future.

“This facility with EAGC will directly tackle these challenges, removing trade impediments and building grain exporters’ capacity in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda across export value chains such as maize, beans, millet, sorghum, and rice,” said TradeMark in a statement.

Read: EAC external trade grows as partners erect more barriers

The partnership seeks to tap into food grain production and export while creating jobs, especially for women and the youth.

David Beer, TMA’s chief executive said that the collaboration with EAGC and USAid will boost grain exports within the region.

Advertisement

“This includes spearheading innovative strategies such as grain business hubs, or G-Hubs. These are operated by farmers, who will leverage technology to improve grain quality and drive up trade,” said Mr Beer.

Some of the challenges facing grain exporters are the ability to meet and comply with international standards, low production rates, poor harvest management and climatic factors.

“These challenges contribute to the low competitiveness of these staples in regional markets, reduced cross-border trade, production deficits, and postharvest losses that threaten the region’s food security,” added TradeMark.

EAGC plans to support over 80 small and medium-sized enterprises to successfully meet sanitary and phytosanitary measures - which regulate the health of animals and plants that are traded; and standards quality requirements that govern quality, health and safety systems, and environmental conservation. It also plans to establish an information hub that will act as a resource centre.

Read: Kenya’s maize imports raise EAC grain trade

“Our focus is on impactful solutions, by fortifying grain business hubs and enhancing the capacities of SMEs for sustained growth,” said Gerald Masila (pictured), EAGC executive director.

“And the information hub will be instrumental in informed decision-making, driving policy changes that positively impact food security and trade dynamics.”

TradeMark Africa was established in 2010 as an Aid for Trade organisation aimed at growing intra-African trade and increase Africa’s share in global trade.

East Africa’s demand for wheat, maize, rice, barley and sunflower whose global supply chain has been disrupted by the collapse of the Russia-Ukraine Black Sea grain export agreement left the nations vulnerable to expensive produce.

Africa Grain Council (EAGC) has received a $2 million grant from TradeMark Africa to eliminate trade barriers for exporters in three East African countries.

The grant is part of a $75 million five-year partnership from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)'s Economic Recovery and Reform Activity (ERRA) program delivered by TradeMark Africa but funded by Feed the Future.

"This facility with EAGC will directly tackle these challenges, removing trade impediments and building grain exporters’ capacity in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda across export value chains such as Maize, Beans, Millet, Sorghum, and Rice," said TradeMark in a statement.

Read: British investment fund puts $26m in African warehouses

The partnership seeks to tap into food grain production and export while creating jobs, especially for women and the youth.

David Beer, TMA’s chief executive officer said that the strategic collaboration with EAGC and USAID will boost grain exports within the region.

“This includes spearheading innovative strategies such as Grain Business Hubs, or G-Hubs. These are operated by farmers, who will leverage technology to improve grain quality and drive up trade,” said Mr Beer.

Some of the challenges facing grain exporters are the ability to meet and comply with international standards, low production rates, poor harvest management and climatic factors.

"These challenges contribute to the low competitiveness of these staples in regional markets, reduced cross-border trade, production deficits, and postharvest losses that threaten the region’s food security," added TradeMark.

EAGC plans to support over 80 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to successfully meet Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures - which regulate the health of animals and plants that are traded; and Standards Quality Infrastructure (SQI) requirements that govern quality, health and safety systems, and environmental conservation.

It also plans to establish an information hub that will act as a resource centre.

"Our focus is on practical, impactful solutions, by fortifying grain business hubs and enhancing the capacities of SMEs, we are building a foundation for sustained growth," said Mr Gerald Masila, EAGC's Executive Director.

"And the information hub will be instrumental in informed decision-making, driving policy changes that positively impact food security and trade dynamics."

TradeMark Africa was established in 2010 as an Aid for Trade organisation aimed at growing intra-African trade and increase Africa’s share in global trade.

East Africa’s huge demand for wheat, maize, rice, barley and sunflower whose global supply chain has been disrupted by the collapse of the Russia-Ukraine Black Sea grain export agreement left the nations vulnerable to expensive produce.