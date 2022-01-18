Total invites bids for grave relocation along Tanzania, Uganda pipeline route

By MOHAMMED ISSA More by this Author

Total has invited undertakers to bid for a contract to remove and relocate graves which are situated along the planned Uganda, Tanzania pipeline route.

In a public notice, TotalEnergies said the removal of the graves exercise will be done in partnership with the related families and local authorities.

“TotalEnergies invites experienced and reputable organisations to express their interest in planning and executing of the relocation and re-internment of graves along the route affected by the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project. The process will include conducting the required engagement activities with regional and local authorities and the affected families,” the notice partly reads.

The scope of work will include among others engagement with district health officials to arrange for legal requirements for grave removals, compensation for the deceased families, holding of grave removal ceremonies and identification of places for the relocations in collaboration with the affected families and community leaders.

Once complete, the 1,443-kilometre cross-border pipeline will transport crude oil from the Kabaale in the Hoima District in Uganda, to Tanga where it will be loaded into ships destined for markets abroad.