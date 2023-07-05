Tanzania secures $195m budget support from EU

By THE CITIZEN More by this Author

Tanzania has signed three grant agreements valued at 179.35 million euros ($195 million) with the European Union to support budget operations.

President Samia Suluhu, who witnessed the signing ceremony in Dodoma on Tuesday, said the grants would accelerate the implementation of development programmes in the country.

“The money will be used to promote policy changes and industry growth in the blue economy, finance for growth, gender equity, green energy, and smart cities, as well as the renovation of rural roads in the southern highlands region,” she said.

The EU head of delegation to Tanzania, Manfredo Fanti, said the funds are part of $262 million grant budget support for Tanzania from 2021 to 2027.

The money, he said, is expected to contribute to the implementation of the Global Gateway, the new EU strategy to boost smart, clean, and secure links in the digital, energy, and transport sectors and to strengthen health, education, and research systems worldwide.