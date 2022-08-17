Tanzania offers internet on Mount Kilimanjaro

By ZEPHANIA UBWANI More by this Author

State-run Tanzania Telecommunications Limited (TTCL) installed high-speed internet connectivity on Africa’s highest mountain, Mt Kilimanjaro, through a national broadband project.

The internet connectivity, launched at 3,720 metres above sea level at Horombo Huts by ICT minister Nape Nnauye on Tuesday, is expected to reach the highest peak Uhuru, at 5,895m, in October.

He said the project would increase the visibility of the mountain and attract more visitors to one of the country’s leading tourist destinations.

“Tourists can now communicate worldwide from the summit of the mountain,” said Mr Nnauye, adding, “It will also enhance the safety of mountain climbers and porters.”

According to the minister, some Tsh146 million ($6.3 million) has been spent to take the internet services to the Horombo Huts.

Connectivity ended at around 1,860m, making it impossible for hikers to make phone calls beyond that point.

Mount Kilimanjaro attracts about 50,000 trekkers from across the world annually.