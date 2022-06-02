Tanzania registers 3.2m new mobile money subscribers: report

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

Tanzania has registered 3.2 million more mobile money subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, indicating a growth in financial inclusion.

The country had 35.7 million subscribers as of March 2022, up from 32.5 million in January, a report shows.

“Figures show an increase in the use of mobile financial services in the country, which has been increasing year after year or every quarter,” the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) said in its first quarter report released at the end of May, 2022.

According to TCRA, Vodacom Tanzania’s M-Pesa product has 40 percent of the mobile money subscription market share, followed by Millicom Tigo at 26 percent, Bharti Airtel 21 percent, Halotel 9 percent, and TTCL with its T-Pesa product with 4 percent.

Mobile network subscriptions also increased, with Vodacom Tanzania, Airtel and Tigo recording the highest rise in numbers.

Vodacom Tanzania saw an addition of 572,172 new subscribers from January to March making a total of 16,737,350; while Tigo recorded 14,898,739 users in March, up from 14,620,628 users in January; and Airtel gained 16,635 new users to have a total of 14,760,361.