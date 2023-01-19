Tanzania registers record $63 million diamond exports

By THE CITIZEN More by this Author

Tanzania, diamond exports, Bank of Tanzania, Williamson Mines, Petra Diamonds





Dar es Salaam

Tanzania diamond exports increased significantly to $63.1 million (Sh147.46 billion) by November 2022, the Bank of Tanzania has revealed.

This is more than seven times of the $8.4 million (Sh19.63 billion) export value that was recorded in the year to November 2021.

The good performance has been attributed to the country’s diamond producer Williamson Mines which is currently under suspension.

The company belongs to the parent company Petra Diamonds, which owns 75 percent of the company, and the Tanzanian government owns the remainder.

The mine is an open pit operation located on the 146-hectare Mwadui kimberlite pipe, which is one of the world’s largest economic kimberlite.

However, the production at Williamson has been temporarily suspended – following the breach of one of its tailing storage facilities on November 7, 2022.

It was reported that the flooding of the muddy waters affected about 115 citizens of Ngw’wanholo village, Mwadui Lohumbo ward in Kishapu District.

According to Petra’s official statement, production at the Williamson mine will resume in the 2024 fiscal year.