Ruto launches building of $130.5m LPG plant in Mombasa

By ANTHONY KITIMO

Kenya on Friday launched the building a re-filling plant for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) targeting to serve countries in the East African region.

The plant worth $130.5 million is owned by Taifa Gas, the largest LPG gas dealer in Tanzania which was founded by billionaire Rostam Aziz.

The 30,000 metric tonnes storage facility is being set up at the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone in Likoni, Mombasa County.

Kenya’s President William Ruto commissioned the construction.

The entry of Taifa Gas into the country is part of a bilateral trade deal between Kenya and Tanzania signed during the tenure of Ruto’s predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

During recent bilateral trade negotiations between the two countries held in Zanzibar, Kenya pushed for local carrier JamboJet to be allowed to fly to several destinations in Tanzania.

Nairobi also wanted a waiver of fees charged on tourist vehicles into Tanzania from the Namanga border.