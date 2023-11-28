Advertisement

Up for sale: Kenya state seeks to privatise eleven parastatals

Tuesday November 28 2023
Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u

Kenya's National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u during a past appearance in parliament. PHOTO | NMG

By NATION AFRICA

Kenya's National Treasury has set in motion the process of selling nearly a dozen government-controlled entities in a bid to raise billions of shillings and free up cash it sinks in supporting operations at some of them every year.

In the move, which is in line with the pledge of the Ruto administration to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier in the year, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u has announced plans to offload government shares in 11 state-owned enterprises.

