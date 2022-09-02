Second passenger dies aboard Kenya Airways New York flight

By AGGREY MUTAMBO More by this Author

Kenya Airways says another passenger has died on a flight to New York, just a week after another incident on the same route.

The national carrier said on Friday the unnamed passenger was found unresponsive aboard on September 2, 2022, at around 6.30 am.

“Upon further examination, medical personnel on board confirmed that the passenger had passed away. The flight had departed Nairobi per schedule on Thursday, September 1 at 11.55 pm,” KQ said.

The incident happened aboard flight KQ002.

In the first incident on August 22, the flight KQ003 was forced to make an emergency landing in Casablanca, where Moroccan medical personnel tried to help but found that the passenger, a Kenyan man, was already unresponsive.